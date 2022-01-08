Snow Squalls Expected To Develop Sunday Afternoon

Snow squalls are expected to develop Sunday afternoon.Lake effect snow off of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay with snowfall rates of 15-25 cm over 12 hours possible.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Snow covered and icy roads.

Snow squall watch issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

When:

Sunday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

Discussion:

A sharp cold front will move through the area Sunday morning ushering in very cold Arctic air. Snow squalls are expected to develop over Lake Huron and Georgian Bay Sunday afternoon and finally taper off Tuesday morning.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.