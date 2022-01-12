SMDHU Encourages All Eligible Residents To Get Their COVID-19 Booster

As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly in our region, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is strongly recommending booster shots to anyone aged 18 years and older who received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine a least three months (84 days) ago. Getting a booster shot as soon as you are able will help to reduce your risk for severe illness and chance of requiring hospitalization if you become infected with COVID-19.

There are many options where you can access your booster. Appointments for the health unit’s community vaccination clinics across Simcoe Muskoka, the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie, the Cottage Country Family Health Team in Gravenhurst and the Algonquin Family Health Team in Huntsville can be booked though the COVID-19 Vaccination Portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900. Appointments for as early as this weekend have been added, and additional appointments will continue to be added this week, with appointments into February.

Other options include appointments through the Couchiching Ontario Health Team Clinic, Barrie Family Health Team, some health care providers and family health teams, select pharmacies, the GO-VAXX Bus, and Indigenous-focused clinics on January 20 in Barrie and January 27 in Midland. In addition, Georgian College Barrie Campus will be offering clinics on January 19, 26 and February 2 for students, employees and anyone in the community to get their first, second or booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

While appointments are strongly encouraged, our community clinics will accept walk-ins on a first-come basis if able to accommodate. Walk-ins are now for anyone eligible for a booster and who are residents of Simcoe Muskoka. Proof of residency will be required at the clinic. Please refer to the health unit’s website and social media accounts for up-to-date walk-in availability. A same-day ticket system is in place so that people won’t have to wait in lines.

With many more people now eligible for their booster dose, the demand for COVID-19 vaccination is high. The health unit asks the public for their patience as they try to book their appointment. SMDHU will continue to monitor clinic capacity and will update availability as it is able. Anyone who has a scheduled vaccination appointment and is unable to attend because they received a booster in another setting or has become ill, is asked to cancel their appointment by logging into the COVID-19 Vaccination Portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

For more information about COVID-19 and details about where and how to get your vaccination, please visit the SMDHU’s website at www.smdhu.org/COVID19.