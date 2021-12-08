Smart Pay Fare System And New Transit Fares Begin In January

The New Year will bring a new and improved way to pay for Orillia Transit with the introduction of the Smart Pay Fare System.

The Smart Pay Fare System will officially launch on Jan. 2, 2022, allowing riders to pay with a reloadable smart card called the “cOnnect Pass”. The smart card is now available to load for use in January by transit users who would like to buy their passes or purchase fares in advance. cOnnect Passes can be obtained online at orillia.usetransit.com or in person by visiting the Orillia City Centre or the Orillia Public Library.

“We are pleased to launch the Smart Pay Fare System to provide convenient and flexible payment options for Orillia Transit riders. Beginning on Jan. 2, 2022, Orillia Transit users can pay for their fare with the tap of a card that can be loaded online or in person,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “The City has invested significantly in Orillia’s transit system over the last several years with new buses, adding bicycle racks, an additional route and more shelters in order to provide better service and convenience for riders. As part of this continuous improvement, we are increasing fares slightly. Transit service is still subsidized to a large degree by the municipality, and the small increase to the transit user is still very competitive with other similar transit services.”

Riders can still pay with cash if they choose to. Fares will be increased slightly in 2022 by $0.10 from $2.70 to $2.80 effective Jan. 1, 2022. There will also be price changes to the bulk transit fees.

cOnnect Passes can be loaded with single-trip fares, monthly passes, bulk tickets or a specific value either online at orillia.usetransit.com or in person at the Orillia City Centre or the Orillia Public Library during regular business hours. Through the online platform, cOnnect Pass holders can choose to have their cards automatically reloaded using their credit card. It is recommended that cOnnect Passes be activated by setting up an account online at orillia.usetransit.com for the most convenient service.

The City of Orillia is currently working with the County of Simcoe to integrate the Smart Pay Fare System with the Simcoe County LINX transit service to make the move between transit services easier and more convenient.

“The investments in Orillia Transit to date have resulted in a better rider experience, improved capacities and better schedule adherence,” said Jeff Hunter, Manager of Construction and Transit. “We look forward to implementing the Smart Pay Fare System to provide another level of service for our riders.”

Updated rate schedules and route maps are available on the City’s website at orillia.ca/transit and are available for pick up throughout the city.