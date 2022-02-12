Slippery Road Conditions Possible Saturday Morning

Flash freeze warning continued for:

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Flash freeze warning ended for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers, O

Temperatures continue to fall rapidly to well below freezing this morning. There is the potential for any wet surfaces including roads and sidewalks to become icy and slippery.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.