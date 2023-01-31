Shoppers Drug Mart To Transition From Single-Use Plastic Shopping Bags Starting Today

Customers will have a variety of reusable alternatives available at checkout lanes

Shoppers Drug Mart announced yesterday that it will begin to transition away from single-use plastic shopping bags across all stores starting January 31, encouraging customers to bring their own bags when shopping. Today’s announcement is another way the company is fulfilling its purpose to help Canadian’s Live Life Well, by reducing its reliance on single-use plastic and overall environmental footprint.

“Our commitment to fight climate change by reducing our carbon footprint is an important part of our company’s purpose,” said Pat Dean, Senior Vice President, Front Store & Category Management, Shoppers Drug Mart. “Cleaner communities make for healthier communities, and we’re pleased to do our part to reduce the amount of single-use plastic entering our natural environment.”

While customers are encouraged to bring their own bags to the stores, there will also be a variety of reusable alternatives available at checkout lanes.