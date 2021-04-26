Seguin Township Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

On April 23, 2021 at 6:30 p.m., West Parry Sound OPP responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver in Seguin Township.

Officers located the vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Clifford Belanger, 60 years-of-age of Seguin Township was charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on June 17, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.