Seeking Local Couple To Manage Family-Owned Compound In Port Carling

If you LOVE people, like to keep things clean and organized, and dreamed of having the time to enjoy Muskoka, then this might just be for you. We have an opening for a mature couple to manage a compound of five cottages and a boathouse all year round.

Position: Full Time Year Round

Salary: Renumeration to be based on qualifications

Specific Duties include:

Maintenance & Cleaning: All year round – daily and seasonal. Opening and closing of all cottages for summer and winter use. Maintaining all systems in cottages and boathouse. Basic knowledge of plumbing, electrical and HVAC with the ability to work with licensed professionals as needed. Other maintenance includes boats, water toys, landscape, fireplaces and fire pits, playground, gym, furniture, etc. The property must be kept clean and in good shape throughout land and buildings to a standard found in luxury homes and hotels.

Hospitality & Procurement: Cottages to operate care-free to family and guests. In high season, manager will need to procure extra help to assist with cleaning, landscaping, and laundry. Able to coordinate with development personnel from time to time, with family, nannies, cooks, and with various family members and guests. All cottage linens and towels to be laundered on site. Cottages to be stocked with cleaning, maintenance, and household products. All duties are done with quiet ease, elegance, and happy tone no different than top quality boutique hotel. A can-do and no problem attitude is a must for this position. The candidate must be familiar with cottage life and cottage environment.

If this is of interest, please forward your resume to info@tamaracknorth.com