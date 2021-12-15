Sebright Resident Wins $250,000 Top Prize With Instant 24 Days To Celebrate

“This is my first big win,” Erin shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “This ticket was a gift from my mother-in-law.”

Erin, a 29-year-old dental hygienist, says she woke up to scratch the first day of her INSTANT ticket to discover she is a winner. “I was jumping up and down with joy!”

She called her parents and in-laws immediately. “My mother-in-law was in disbelief,” she said. “She is so happy for me. This is a very surreal feeling!”

She has no plans for her winnings yet.

OLG is currently booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto only for those claims that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the further availability of in-person prize claims.

INSTANT 24 DAYS TO CELEBRATE is available for $20 a play and the top prize is $250,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.23.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hadfield Variety on Dearham Wood in Scarborough.