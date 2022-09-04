Located – Search On For Missing Boater In The Christian Island Area

Shortly after 7:00 a.m. September 4, 2022 a body was visually located by the pilot of a Canadian Forces Search and Rescue Helicopter and removed from the waters off Beckwith Island by the crew of the OPP patrol vessel Thomas P. Coffin.

Investigators have confirmed that the recovered body is that of the reported missing male. Family and officers involved in the search wish to thank those in the marine community who assisted in this very tragic marine incident.

A 911 marine call to emergency services at approximately 12:35 a.m. September 4, 2022 reporting a missing male from a vessel has resulted in marine officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment becoming part of a water and air based search between Christian Island and Beckwith Island. It has been reported that 67 year old Charles Dicaire left his 45′ vessel which was moored on the west side of Beckwith Island in a orange inflatable to take control of a green inflatable kayak and a blue paddle board which had become detached from his vessel.

Since to the search has been commenced the outstanding kayak, paddle board and orange inflatable have been located with no sign of the missing male who was not wearing a lifejacket at the time he was last observed.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) of Canadian Forces Base Trenton has dispatched a Griffon search and rescue helicopter, a Hercules fixed wing search and rescue aircraft and the assistance of the Indian Maiden ferry of the Beausoleil First Nation (BFN). Mariners should be aware that it is highly possible that bright marine illumination flares will be used to to assist in the search. See attached submitted photo- M.Harvey

Anyone with information of this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca . If you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and anonymous tips can also be provided online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca