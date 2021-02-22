RVH Outbreak Over On Cancer Palliative Unit

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared the COVID-19 outbreak on its Cancer Palliative Unit over. The unit is once again open to transfers and new admissions.

Four inpatient units over the past month were in outbreak – Integrated Stroke and Rehabilitation (ISU), Transitional Care Unit (TCU), Specialized Seniors Care and the Cancer Palliative unit.

Due to the ongoing community spread and the presence of the variant, RVH continues to restrict visitors across all units in the health centre. Some exceptions may be permitted.

Summary of outbreak numbers – all outbreaks declared over:

ISU

10 patients

5 related deaths

17 staff

TCU



8 patients

2 related deaths

9 staff

Seniors Care

4 patients

4 related deaths

0 staff

Cancer Palliative

2 patients

1 related death

1 staff