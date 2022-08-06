RVH Further Easing Visitor Restrictions

In alignment with other health centres throughout the province, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is further easing some of its visitor restrictions.

Effective Monday, August 8, 2022, admitted patients are allowed one visitor per day, seven days a week for three hours. Previously visitors could only remain with a patient for one hour. Some exceptions apply.

In addition, visitors are no longer required to provide proof of vaccination. However, they will still be required to contact the patient care unit to schedule a visit no later than 6 a.m. of the day of the visit, wear a hospital-issued face mask at all times while inside the hospital, use hand sanitizer frequently throughout their visit, and abide by physical distancing and other COVID-19 precautions.

Workers, including students and contractors, are still required to show vaccination proof or valid exemption.

Visiting hours are 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Child and Youth Mental Health hours are 4 – 8 p.m.

Please visit the website at www.rvh.on.ca for complete details.

“We all want COVID to be done and all restrictions lifted. However, we must continue our cautious, stepped approach to protect our patients and staff,” says Gail Hunt, RVH president and CEO. “Although the situation seems positive for the moment, we are always keeping an eye on case numbers and hospitalizations, ready to amend our policies as required.”