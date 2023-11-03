Rosseau Resident Pleads Guilty To Trespassing For The Purpose Of Hunting

William McRobb of Rosseau pleaded guilty to trespassing for the purpose of hunting. He was fined $4,500 and a deer that was seized as part of the investigation was forfeited to the Crown.

The court heard that on the afternoon of December 15, 2022, McRobb was hunting deer in the area of Four Mile Point Park near Rosseau. During the hunt McRobb wounded a deer that ran onto private property he did not have permission to enter. He pursued the wounded deer onto the private property but was unsuccessful in recovering it at that time. McRobb returned to the private property the next morning with a crossbow to harvest and recover the deer. The court heard that in the event he was questioned about the illegal hunt, McRobb planned to claim he harvested the deer in another location.

Justice of the Peace Marnie Hudswell heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 13, 2023.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips.