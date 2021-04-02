Rosseau Lake College Has A Positive COVID-19 Case

The school issued the following letter:

Dear parents and guardians,

We are writing to inform you that an individual at Rosseau Lake College has tested positive for COVID-19. We are working closely with the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit. The Health Unit will begin the process of contact tracing immediately, and with our assistance will reach out to anyone who is considered at risk with further instructions.

We know that news of COVID-19 can create feelings of anxiousness, and we wanted to make sure that you had this information as soon as possible to help alleviate concerns.

The individual was not exposed to COVID-19 at RLC. If you did not hear from us, your child(ren) are considered low risk. Please simply continue to self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 at the current time.

We have worked diligently to prepare for this situation and we have safety protocols in place to minimize the spread of COVID-19 or any other illness.

The safety of your children is always our top concern. We promise we continue monitoring the situation and we will be in touch with an update as soon as possible.

In the meantime, we ask that all of our students stay home and away from others this weekend. Please watch your emails for updates in regards to next steps. I appreciate your patience as we work through this together.

Sincerely,



Cheryl Bissonette

Interim Head of School

