RIDE Check In Seguin Township Catches Impaired Driver

On April 7, 2021 at 6 p.m., the West Parry Sound OPP were conducting a R.I.D.E. checkpoint on Rose Point Road in Seguin Township. Officers stopped a vehicle and initiated an investigation.

70-year-old Barbara Dagg of Parry Sound was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on May 6, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 22nd driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2021.