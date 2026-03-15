Revised Clean Yards By-Law Draft Available For Public Review In Lake Of Bays

The Township of Lake of Bays has released a revised draft of the proposed Clean Yards By-law and is inviting residents to review the updated version and share their comments ahead of the April 14, 2026, Council meeting.

What happened

Township staff brought forward a proposed Clean Yards By-law as part of a housekeeping update. While there were some minor changes, the regulations in the by-law are not new. These yard maintenance standards have been in place since 2018 under the Property Standards By-law 2018-054. The intent was to move these long-standing rules into a standalone by-law to make them easier to find, understand, and apply.

Prior to the March 10, 2026, Council meeting, residents submitted comments and after considering this feedback, Council identified areas where the by-law needed clarity and corrections asking staff to bring a revised version back to the public for review.

What the by-law covers

The Clean Yards By-law sets standards for keeping yards and vacant land in a clean, safe, and orderly condition. Enforcement of these regulations has always been complaint driven and officers use discretion, with a focus on education and voluntary compliance.

What happens now