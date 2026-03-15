Ontario Announces $138M To Acquire 205 km Of Track For Northlander

The Ontario government is announcing the successful acquisition of 205 kilometres of railway between North Bay and Washago, marking another milestone in the province’s plan to bring back Northlander passenger rail service to Northeastern Ontario. The acquisition, which was completed in late February through a $138 million investment, secures a dedicated rail corridor that will improve on-time performance and reliability, create good-paying jobs and drive economic growth across the north. While passenger rail service will be prioritized on the track, the acquisition will also support timely freight rail traffic, with freight revenues directed back to the provincial Crown corporation Ontario Northland.

“Today, we’re taking a pivotal step towards bringing back the Northlander and better connecting Northeastern Ontario families and workers to the opportunities and services they rely on,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “This investment will prioritize passenger service by supporting fast, reliable service along the line.”

The acquisition of more track along the Northlander corridor will connect communities from north to south and support the government’s work to build a province that is more competitive, more resilient and more self-reliant. The investment allows the province to maintain critical rail infrastructure that improves both passenger and freight service along the corridor. In addition, it will streamline freight operations in North Bay, where freight trains were previously disassembled, transferred onto CN track and reassembled before continuing south.

“The acquisition of a connected rail corridor between North Bay and Washago marks another important milestone in the long-awaited restoration of the Northlander passenger rail service,” said Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing. “We look forward to seeing how this new era of connection and opportunity takes shape, delivering on our government’s plan to restore safe and reliable service to families across Ontario’s northern communities.”

The Ontario government has recently marked several milestones to support the return of the Northlander, including celebrating the arrival of the first Northlander trainset, completing more than $100 million in Northlander rail infrastructure upgrades and finishing construction of the North Bay Rail Bypass. Once complete, the Northlander will travel 740 kilometres between Timmins and Toronto, with a rail connection to Cochrane, for a total of 16 stops.