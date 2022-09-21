‘Renewal’ Is The Newest Call To Artists For Orillia Recreation Centre Gallery

The Art in Public Places Committee is launching a new Call to Artists for the Stack Gallery at the Orillia Recreation Centre.

The Committee is seeking artists to interpret the theme ‘Renewal,’ either through new or existing original works of art. The Call to Artists is open to everyone; however, preference will be given to local/regional artists. The deadline for submissions is Nov. 4, 2022.

“The City of Orillia’s public art collection is growing in leaps and bounds and we are thrilled to put out this newest Call to Artists for the Orillia Recreation Centre, our third so far,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “The Stack Gallery adds to the vibrancy of the facility, tells wonderful stories and with around 2,000 people visiting daily, it’s a great venue to showcase local talent.”

New to the submission requirements is greater flexibility in the design criteria, allowing artists of varying disciplines to submit an original work of art provided it can be hung, does not extend more than two inches from the wall, and does not require external power. Works are also not restricted by size as with previous calls.

The theme invites artists to interpret what the word renewal means to them through an artistic and creative lens.

“The word renewal can invoke of number of different meanings, from the continuation of an activity or a relationship, to breathing fresh life into something like oneself, to starting anew after a period of interruption,” said Jacqueline Surette, Manager of Culture. “The Stack Gallery Sub-Committee, under the direction of the Art in Public Places Committee, felt the term was very fitting as a theme after more than two years of global interruption.”

Full submission requirements are available at orillia.ca/publicart or by contacting Jacqueline Surette, Manager of Culture, at 705-325-4530 or jsurette@orillia.ca.

The Stack Gallery is located within the lobby of the Orillia Recreation Centre, located at 255 West St. S., next to the reception desk. The existing exhibit entitled ‘Mechanics of Life’ will be on display until the end of 2022. For Stack Gallery hours and other facility details, visit orillia.ca/orc.