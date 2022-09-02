Registration Now Open For The Huntsville Festival Of The Arts 2022 Educational Programs

This fall, The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) will offer four exciting educational programs, sponsored by MBRP: TPAN: Teen Performing Arts Nights, The Snow Queen Outdoor Play, Disco Ducks, and Ill Abilities School Show

TPAN: Teen Performing Arts Nights: Now in its 4th year, this exciting program offers a monthly meet up for youth aged 12—18 years to explore a variety of artistic disciplines including visual art, drama, music, dance and digital media. Hosted by Alberta Robinet, Tim Lucier & Sarah Vanesse, all artists and educators, the program aims to create a fun and safe space for youth to share their passions and interests in the arts. The program starts on October 24 at 6pm at the HfA Studio (58 Main St. W) and runs on the last Monday of each until June. Registration is $30.

The Snow Queen Outdoor Play is a unique opportunity for youth ages 8-13 to participate in the creation and performance of the famous Fairy Tale “The Snow Queen” by Hans Christian Andersen (which is also the inspiration for the movie Frozen). Participants will work with local professional artists for 12 weeks to create all aspects of the performance including acting, costumes, music and building giant puppets. The creation will be led by local artists Christina Serra (theatre), Sarah Spring (music) and more. The performances will take place February 23-25, 2023. The audience will follow the action of the play to different outdoor spaces around downtown Huntsville. It’s sure to be a memorable and magical experience for participants and audience alike!

Rehearsals will run from November 7-February 19. Rehearsals will take place Mondays and Thursdays from 4pm-6pm at the HfA Studio (58 Main St. East). PLEASE NOTE: There will be two different groups (Monday Group & Thursday Group). Registration is $200.

Disco Ducks is a fun and friendly environment for caregivers and tots ages 0 to 4 years to socialize and explore music and movement. In each class you will experience instruments, guitar sing -a-long, rhythm and rhyme play, lots of group boogie! (with babe in arms or by your side) Disco Ducks runs Wednesdays @ 10am from October 5 – December 14 at the HfA Studio, 58 Main St. E. The registration fee is $150 and sibling rates are available. For more information contact Christina at info@musicandplaywithchristina.ca or call 416-500-5914

Ill Abilities School Show: ILL-ABILITIES™ is an International breaking (breakdance) crew comprised of eight dancers (bboy/breakers) from around the world. Featuring an all-star team of differently-abled dancers whose goal was to compete in the breakdance competition circuit, their mission is to help redefine society’s view of disability by empowering individuals to live life with limitless possibilities through positive interaction within communities worldwide. School bookings are available for October 26 at 12:30pm. Tickets are $10.

For all programs (*except Disco Ducks), contact Hannah Naiman, Education and Outreach Coordinator, Huntsville Festival of the Arts for more information. hannah@huntsvillefestival.ca, or 705-788-2787

Huntsville Festival of the Arts is committed to providing free or low-cost educational opportunities to our community. They offer diverse workshops facilitated by professional artists and educators, their annual scholarship program, and a number of mentorship & volunteer opportunities that facilitate learning.