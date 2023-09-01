Register For The Annual Windermere Terry Fox Run

This year’s Windermere Terry Fox Run, in support of cancer research, will take place on September 17.

Registration begins at 8am, and the run will take place from 9am to 12pm. Participants may run, walk or cycle the route.

The run will be starting at the Windermere Community Center located at 2416 Windermere Road in Utterson.

The route follows the intersection of Windermere Road (Muskoka Road 4) and Longhurst Road. Distances are marked.

Following the run there will be a BBQ lunch, live band, face painting, games for the kids and a silent auction.

For more information contact Randy at 705-331-3402.

To register online, or to donate, please visit: https://run.terryfox.ca/28632.