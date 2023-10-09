RAMP Distributing Funds To Partners Who Work To “Lift” Muskokans Out Of Poverty

You may think that there is no poverty in Muskoka. You would be wrong.

On September 29th at 10 a.m. at the Muskoka Brewery, 11964 Muskoka Beach Road, funding for seven programs was distributed.

Joining the Steering Committee of RAMP (Residents Against Muskoka Poverty) at the event was the recipients and several dignitaries.

The Muskoka Brewery was chosen as the venue because it is a certified employer in the Ontario Living Wage (OLW) initiative and is recognized by RAMP as a business partner under this program. OLW participants pay wages that enable their employees to financially plan for their future.

RAMP is a volunteer organization working to raise awareness of the poverty present in our Muskoka community. According to the District of Muskoka, 60% of permanent residents earn less than $40,000 per year. RAMP has identified and vetted programs within Muskoka which provide education, tools, and supports that will help break down systemic barriers.

RAMP does not fundraise. However, funds are donated to Muskoka Community Foundation (MCF) in our name. Twice yearly they donate the accumulated funds to our seven partner programs: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Muskoka, CAP Debt Centre, Habitat for Humanity Gateway North, GAP (Gravenhurst Against Poverty), The Peter and Eve Willis Bursary Fund, YWCA of Muskoka and YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka.

A reception followed the presentations.