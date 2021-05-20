Ramara Resident Charged With Impaired After OPP Got A Tip From The Public

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a Ramara man with impaired driving after receiving information from a concerned citizen in the Township of Ramara.

On May 18, 2021, shortly after noon, officers received a call from a member of the public reporting that a male, who was believed to be intoxicated, had gotten into a vehicle at a business in Brechin and had driven away. Officers responded and located a vehicle which matched the description given.

A vehicle stop was conducted and, upon speaking with the driver, an impaired driving investigation was commenced.

The driver, William Rittmeier, age 31, of Ramara, was subsequently arrested and charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on July 20, 2021, at the Ontario court of Justice, Orillia.