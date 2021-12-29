Quebec And Ontario Residents The Laziest At Sticking To New Year’s Resolutions

Residents of Quebec and Ontario are the least likely to stick to their New Year’s resolutions, according to new research by Party Casino Canada.*

While more than two in five Canadians (42%) admit they won’t make a New Year resolution, of those that will, nearly a quarter (23%) claim they will keep to their resolution forever. That said, more than a tenth (11%) admit that they probably won’t stick to theirs beyond the end of January.

However, one in 20 people from Quebec and Ontario say they will probably abandon their resolutions by the end of the first week of January.

Among the most common resolutions being made are usual suspects including saving money (50%) – unsurprising given the number of Canadians who spent less on Christmas this year because of financial issues – eating healthier (47%), getting more exercise (45%) and losing weight (41%).

Meanwhile, 28% of people want to be more organized and a similar percentage plan to learn a new skill of hobby. Others will focus on seeing friends more often, travelling more and reducing screen time.

Among other suggested resolutions named by respondents to Party Casino’s survey were learning a new language, having another baby and, unusually, drinking MORE alcohol.

Full list of planned New Year’s resolutions

Save money 50%

Eat healthier 47%

Do more exercise. 45%

Lose weight. 41%

Be more organized 28%

Learn a new skill or hobby 27%

Spend more time with friends 23%

Travel more 22%

Reduce screen time 22%

Be kinder 21%

Quit smoking 13%

Drink less alcohol 13%

Volunteer for a charity 12%

Other 3%

N/A – not sure/ not decided yet 3%

Thirteen percent more women than men are aiming to save money and losing weight is also more of a priority for 14% more women than men.

Meanwhile, making new resolutions is far more important to younger people – more than half (51%) of 18-24 year olds plan to make a new year’s commitment, as opposed to just 11% of 65+ year olds. However, older people are much more likely to focus on resolutions to improve health, such as eating healthier and losing weight.