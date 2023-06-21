Prepare For Higher-Than-Normal Temperatures Until At Least The End Of August

Environment and Climate Change Canada presented its seasonal weather outlook for summer, which is expected to bring higher-than-normal temperatures to most of the country until at least the end of August.

June has already brought above-normal temperatures across the northern Prairies, northern Ontario, and northern Quebec. Throughout the summer, higher temperatures are expected to persist in these regions, as well as in the rest of Ontario and Quebec, British Columbia, and Atlantic Canada.

Many parts of the country are already experiencing the devastating impacts of wildfires, driven mainly by higher temperatures and seasonal dryness associated with a warming climate. In anticipation of a warmer, drier summer and its associated severe conditions, Canadians are urged to regularly monitor weather forecasts, take all weather alerts seriously, and get prepared for weather-related events by developing an emergency plan.

Climate change is already affecting the frequency, duration, and intensity of extreme weather- and climate-related events in Canada. Climate models indicate the country is warming at roughly double the global rate, especially in the north, which will lead to more damaging weather events.

Canada must keep fighting climate change while preparing for the changes we are already seeing, and adapt to those changes that are here to stay. This is why the Government of Canada is developing a robust National Adaptation Strategy with all levels of government and Indigenous groups. The Strategy is a whole-of-society plan to reduce the risk of climate-related disasters, improve health outcomes, protect nature and biodiversity, build and maintain resilient infrastructure, and support a strong economy and its workers.