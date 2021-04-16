Potential COVID Case Closes Baysville General Store For A Short Time

The store has released the following statement:

Hello friends

It came to our attention this (Thursday) morning that we have been exposed to a potential COVID case…

This being said; we are not experiencing any symptoms but we just finished a test as a precautionary measure and unfortunately as a result, the storefront will be closed until we get our results back which will be Sunday at the earliest.

You will all be missed this weekend!! Stay safe, stay well Chris & Ember

Visit the Baysville General Store Facebook page for the latest updates.