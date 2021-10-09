Porter Airlines Returns To All Year-Round Markets

Porter Airlines officially returns to all 18 of its year-round destinations today, with the addition of Fredericton, Saint John, N.B., Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins and Windsor.

Porter flights initially restarted on Sept. 8, after suspending service due to the pandemic. Destinations were progressively added over the past month. The initial flight schedule, including flight frequency, can be found at www.flyporter.com .

“It’s a significant milestone in our recovery, as we return to all of our year-round markets,” said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines. “We’re looking forward to seeing more of our passengers in these destinations. Over 1,000 Porter team members are now at work supporting these efforts, as we focus on recalling our complete workforce and adding more flights in the coming months.”

Porter has strengthened its existing standards with a focus on high levels of sanitization in order to protect the health of its passengers and team members. More information about the Healthy Flights program can be found on Porter’s website.

Passengers have the option to book a flight with the Full Refund Option for $40 plus taxes. The Refund Option entitles customers to receive a refund, including base fare, taxes and fees, for their booking upon advance cancellation of their flight for any reason.

SOURCE Porter Airlines