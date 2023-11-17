Port Sydney Resident Charged With Impaired After A Collision

A report of a two-vehicle collision results in one driver being charged with Impaired (80+).

Members of the Peterborough County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a two-vehicle collision on County Road 36 in the Municipality of Trent Lakes after receiving a call shortly after 6:00pm on November 15, 2023. The caller advised that while stopped waiting for another vehicle to move, a car approaching from the rear did not stop and rear ended them. Officers attended and after speaking with the driver of the car that did not stop, determined they were under the influence of alcohol.

Gordon McCallum (age 75) of Port Sydney ON., was arrested and charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Careless driving

· Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Peterborough on December 19, 2023.

The Peterborough County OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol. Use a designated driver, cab, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements.

To serve our province by protecting its citizens, upholding the law, and preserving public safety.