Port McNicoll Driver Investigated By OPP For Drinking And Driving

A Port McNicoll resident became the subject of a drinking and driving investigation after driving up and stopping behind two parked OPP cruisers on Triple Bay Road, Tay Township in the early hours of July 8, 2025.

Officers of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) spoke with the driver and quickly entered into an impaired driving investigation which was continued at the Detachment.

Upon completion of the investigation, 35 year old Christopher Short has been charged with the following criminal driving offences of –

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

And further with the following Provincial Offences

Fail to surrender insurance card

Driver fail to surrender licence

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 7, 2025, and was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.