Parry Sound Resident Faces Impaired And Drug Charges

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with multiple charges including impaired driving and drug trafficking.

On July 3, 2025, at approximately 9:00 p.m. the West Parry Sound OPP stopped a vehicle on William Street in the Town of Parry Sound for several Highway Traffic Act (HTA) violations. Further investigation revealed the driver to be impaired by drug as well as a large quantity of suspected cocaine with a street value of over $15,000.

Everett Watkinson, 37 years-of-age of Parry Sound was charged with:

Operation while impaired – drugs

Traffick in schedule I substance- cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Driving motor vehicle with cannabis readily available

Possess more than one licence

Drive motor vehicle no currently validated permit

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on August 14, 2025.