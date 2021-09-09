Police Find Impaired Driver At Killbear Provincial Park

The West Parry Sound OPP say they responded to a complaint of a possible impaired driver (Sept 5, 2021 at 8:45 pm) in Killbear Provincial Park. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Dominik Matuszewski, 29 years-of-age of Ajax, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Driving while under suspension

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on October 21, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 67th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2021.