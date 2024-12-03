Penetanguishene Man Charged With Impaired Driving After Police Investigation

A Penetanguishene man has been charged with impaired driving following a police response to a domestic dispute on November 27. Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Southern Georgian Bay detachment discovered the alleged impairment after the suspect left the scene in a vehicle, according to an OPP press release.

Police were called to a residence on Lepage Drive around 5:15 p.m. to respond to a domestic dispute. During the investigation, police learned that one of the individuals involved had left the scene in a vehicle and was suspected of being impaired.

The driver was later located at a residence on Champlain Road, where police observed signs of impairment.

As a result of the investigation, Chad Mathieson, 51, was arrested and transported for further testing.

Mathieson has been charged with impaired operation of a vehicle involving alcohol and drugs, according to the Criminal Code. He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on December 12, 2024.

Under Ontario law, a charge of impaired driving triggers an immediate 90-day license suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.