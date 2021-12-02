Pedestrian Struck On Hwy. 11 In Oro-Medonte Wednesday Night

Orillia OPP responded to a collision on Highway 11 involving a car and a pedestrian.

On December 01, 2021, shortly before 8:30 p.m., emergency services responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car on Highway 11, at Line 13, Oro-Medonte. Upon arrival, officers located the injured pedestrian on the southbound shoulder and the highway was closed in both directions for investigation. The pedestrian was transported to local hospital by County of Simcoe Paramedic Services with serious but not life threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536.

All lanes of Highway 11, both northbound and southbound, have since been reopened.