PC Announces Chocolate Caramel Pecan Cluster New York-Style Cheesecake

After a lengthy hiatus, the PC Insiders Report™ holiday edition is back, with entertaining inspiration and behind-the-scenes product stories of one of Canada’s most trusted brands. The PC team is launching some of its most innovative and delicious products of all time, including a stuffed turkey crown (with a money back guarantee!**) and a rich and creamy egg nog ice cream inspired by the PC World’s Best Egg Nog.

“The holidays are a time for friends, family and food,” says Kathlyne Ross, Vice President of Product Development and Innovation at Loblaw Companies Limited. “With so many of us looking forward to the return of our favourite traditions, we thought we would bring back one of our own with limited edition copies of the PC Insiders Report™ holiday edition. Spanning more than 100 new PC products this season, from innovative appetizers and simple solutions for your family feast, to ready-to-serve desserts, we’ve got you covered for however you plan to celebrate this year.”

For years, the PC Insiders Report™ pages have brought comfort, joy and inspiration to Canadians during the holidays, and now this ultimate playbook for holiday entertaining has returned (both online and in print!) to inspire holiday celebrations, big and small. Featuring festive cover artwork by Montreal-based Illustrator, Amélie Tourangeau, and contributions from notable Canadians such as Food Writer, Tara O’Brady, and singer-songwriter, Jann Arden, the PC Insiders Report™ holiday edition includes everything needed to make this year’s holiday season one to remember.

Many of us are wanting to put new twists on nostalgic favourites, as the survey also found that more than half (56%) of Canadians are feeling nostalgic for a festive holiday dinner, yet two-thirds (66%) are interested in trying new products. If you are looking to up your “wow” factor this season, there are many delicious new products to try including:

PC Kimchi Hummus

PC Halloom Cheese Sticks in Za’Atar Herbed Batter

PC Butter Infused Stuffed Turkey Crown

PC Kalbi Beef Short Ribs

PC Hot Chocolate Bombs

PC Egg Nog Ice Cream

PC Chocolate Caramel Pecan Cluster New York-Style Cheesecake