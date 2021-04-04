Patio Program Now Open For Applications In Orillia

The City of Orillia is excited to see you on the patio again this season! Applications are now available for seasonal patios through the launch of the 2021 See You on the Patio program. The program includes streamlined application processes for new and/or temporary patios throughout the City.

“Orillia has more than a dozen restaurants that have already opened their permanent patios thanks to the warm weather we’ve had over the past two weeks,” said Coun. Ted Emond, Chair of the Economic Recovery Task Force (ERTF). “The See You on the Patio program allows restaurants that don’t have a permanent patio to set up a seasonal space for outdoor dining and allows local residents another option to safely gather outside with friends and family.”

Building upon the success of last year’s program, the 2021 initiative will feature a downtown street closure on Friday evenings from July 2 to Sept. 3, 2021. The program will also include a City-wide animation program featuring performers on patios throughout the City during the summer months.

In order to assist business owners, a webpage has been established to provide links to the patio applications, frequently asked questions, and a how-to video, which will be shared in the coming weeks featuring local patios.

Individual businesses and retailers participating in the See you on the Patio program are responsible for adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols in place. The City of Orillia will adjust the program, if necessary, based on potential changes to COVID-19 related guidelines.

“We were very thankful to see those who participated in the See You on the Patio program last year keeping their distance, wearing masks, using sanitizer and following COVID-19 safety guidelines,” said Laura Thompson, Senior Manager of Business Development. “We want to ensure that this year’s program supports businesses throughout the entire city while maintaining a fun and safe atmosphere for all.”

While some permanent patios are now open, approved temporary patios will be permitted as of April 1.

“Last year we heard from several businesses that the See You on the Patio program helped them survive the impacts of COVID-19,” said Thompson. “We hope that this year’s program will be even more successful and that residents will continue to support local restaurants and retailers.”

More information regarding the downtown street closure and summer animation schedule will be shared with the community in the coming months. In the meantime, businesses and performers that wish to take part in the City-wide animation program are encouraged to sign-up for updates on the project webpage at orillia.ca/patioprogram.