Parry Sound Scores A Hat Trick With Three New Lakeland EV Charging Stations

The Town of Parry Sound is charged up and ready to serve eco-conscious drivers with new EV charging stations located at:

Bobby Orr Community Centre: two(2) 180kW charging ports + two(2) 30kW ports

Stockey Centre: two(2) 180kW ports + two(2) 30kW ports

West Parry Sound Health Centre: five(5) 11.5 kW ports

Mayor McGarvey is excited to have the Town participate in this initiative – he states, “It is in line with Council’s Strategic Plan and commitment to Climate Change actions. The locations of these chargers allow visitors and residents to access EV charging while visiting the waterfront, trails, recreational and performing arts facilities. These installations help to advance the Town’s goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reducing the use of fossil fuels and adapting to climate change.”

The high-speed 180kW charger delivers up to an average of 100 km of range in just 10 minutes, helping drivers get back on the road quickly. The 30kW charger, which provides the same range in about an hour, is perfect for those attending a game or enjoying an event. The Health Centre’s chargers are ideal for a longer, more economical charge. Tesla drivers can connect to all chargers using their CCS/NACS adapter.

“West Parry Sound Health Centre is grateful to Lakeland Solutions and NRCan for their support to bring electric vehicle chargers to our facility,” said Donald Sanderson, CEO of West Parry Sound Health Centre and Lakeland Long Term Care. “Expanding our ability to provide sustainable solutions to our staff, patients and families is very important and we are thankful to have been included in this project.”

This initiative is funded in part through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero Emissions Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), which supports environmentally friendly transportation and local economic development. In total, NRCan’s ZEVIP provided funding to support the installation of 40 public Lakeland EV Charging stations across Muskoka and Parry Sound.

“Every year, hundreds of thousands of Canadians are switching to EVs and saving on gas and maintenance. To support Canadians driving EVs, where they live, work, travel and play, the Government of Canada is working with companies like Lakeland to build reliable and available charging options. We are pleased to invest in new EV charging stations for drivers in Parry Sound and across Canada.” The Hon. Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

To learn more and for easy and quick charger use, download the Lakeland EV Charging App, available in the Apple Store and Google Play, or visit www.lakelandevcharging.ca.