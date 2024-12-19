Bracebridge Resident Charged With Impaired Driving On An ATV

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged the operator of an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) with Impaired Driving in Bracebridge.

On December 17, 2024 just after 4:00 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were conducting proactive patrols on Frederick Street in Bracebridge, ON and conducted a traffic stop involving an ATV after noticing safety equipment missing. As a result of the investigation, police arrested and charged 62-year-old David Marshall of Bracebridge, ON with Impaired Operation- Over 80.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 7, 2025 to answer to his charge.

Impaired driving continues to be a significant factor affecting the safety of everyone travelling on Muskoka roads and trails. If you suspect that someone is driving while under the influence of any substance, please call 9-1-1 from your hands free device if it is safe to do so.