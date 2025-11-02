Parry Sound DSSAB Looks To Advance Affordable Housing Across The District

The District of Parry Sound Social Services Administration Board (DSSAB) is seeking innovative housing partners to help deliver new affordable housing projects across the District.

To support this effort, the DSSAB has engaged EllisDon Community Builders (EDCB) to issue an Expression of Interest (EOI) aimed at non-profit, Indigenous, municipal, and private-sector partners.

The EOI invites submissions from partners interested in:

• Developing housing on DSSAB-owned land,

• Exploring joint venture or partnership models, or

• Identifying acquisition or turnkey housing opportunities aligned with local housing needs.

“Collaboration is key to creating lasting, affordable housing solutions,” said Tammy MacKenzie, Chief Administrative Officer of the Parry Sound DSSAB. “Through our engagement with EllisDon Community Builders, and with the creative and innovative proposals we hope to receive through this Expression of Interest, the goal is to strengthen our communities by addressing local housing needs in a truly meaningful way.”

“EDCB brings a wealth of experience to this initiative through our work with non-profit, Indigenous, municipal and private-sector housing partners across Canada,” said Michael Laurignano, Senior Director of Client Solutions with EllisDon Community Builders. “As demonstrated by our past affordable housing projects, we have the expertise to take a conceptual project and turn it into an actionable project that meets the needs of the District of Parry Sound.”

Developers, builders, and community housing partners are encouraged to review the Expression of Interest and submit proposals that bring forward innovative, practical, and community-focused housing solutions for the District of Parry Sound.

The full EOI document and submission details are available at www.psdssab.org/tenders.

Submissions are due by November 19, 2025, at 3:00 p.m.