Have Your Say On The Future Of Municipal Properties In Brechin

Community invited to complete surveys, attend Nov. 18 open house

The Township of Ramara is inviting residents, businesses, and organizations across the community to have their say on the future of two municipally owned buildings located at 2287 and 2291 Highway 12 in Brechin, known locally as St. Andrew’s Hall and the former Standard Bank.

“These two buildings have been part of our community’s story for generations, and we want everyone in Ramara to help shape what comes next,” said Mayor Basil Clarke. “Because both buildings sit close to Highway 12, any major renovation would require them to be moved back to meet Ministry of Transportation setback requirements. That means any future use will involve important planning considerations. Your input is valuable and will help inform Council’s decisions about the future of these properties.”

Surveys:

From Oct. 31 to Nov. 21, 2025, community members can share their ideas and feedback for the future of the two buildings by completing one of two online surveys:

Hard copies of the resident survey will also be available at the Ramara Centre (5482 Highway 12, Atherley) and at the Township Administration Building (2297 Highway 12, Brechin). Residents who complete the community survey have the option to be entered into a draw for a chance to win a Ramara Prize Pack.

Open House – Nov. 18, 2025:

To learn more and share feedback in person, community members are invited to attend one of two Open House sessions on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, at the Ramara Centre (5482 Highway 12):

Session 1: 3:30 to 5 p.m. (presentation at 4 p.m.)

Session 2: 6 to 7:30 p.m. (presentation at 6:30 p.m.)

Each session will include a short presentation outlining the buildings’ history, current condition, and next steps, along with opportunities for participants to share feedback and ideas. Surveys can also be completed on-site. No registration is required to attend.

Have Your Say Stations:

Have Your Say Stations will also be available at community centres across Ramara, including Udney, Longford Mills, and the Ramara Centre, as well as at the Ramara Township Administration Centre starting the week of Nov. 3, 2025. Residents can complete a short, three-question ballot and drop it into the marked ballot boxes by Nov. 21, 2025.

Background Information:

The Township purchased the two buildings in 2021 as part of its efforts to support downtown revitalization and explore new opportunities for use. Due to Ministry of Transportation setback requirements, the buildings cannot remain in their current locations if any significant redevelopment, reuse, or reconstruction occurs. Relocating the buildings further back from the highway or demolishing and rebuilding to meet Ministry standards would involve substantial investment.

Council is exploring several options for the future of the properties, including redevelopment, partnerships, sale, or demolition and rebuilding, and wants to understand the community’s priorities and funding preferences before making any decisions.

Feedback collected through the surveys, open house, and have your say stations will be summarized and presented to Council to help inform next steps.

For more information, visit ramara.ca/BuildingBrechin.