Outbreak Declared Over On Transitional Care Unit; Outbreak Continues On IOOF Satellite Unit

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), in collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared the COVID-19 outbreak on the health centre’s Transitional Care Unit (TCU) over.

Outbreak remains in effect at RVH’s 27-bed IOOF satellite unit.

Six patients have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been isolated. Enhanced cleaning measures and contact tracing are underway, as well as swabbing of patients and staff.

Admissions to the unit are on hold at this time and visitors are not permitted.