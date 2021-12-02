OSMH Tightens Essential Visitor Restrictions Amid Local Increase In COVID Activity And Outbreak On Soldiers’ One

Effective today, OSMH is transitioning back into a more restrictive visiting policy that, depending on the patient’s circumstance, will either cap the number of essential visitors per patient to one plus an alternate, or prohibit essential visitors altogether.

End of life, childbirth, paediatric or exceptional circumstance patients are some examples of those who would be eligible for one essential visitor plus an alternate.

The move is in response to a spiked increase in local COVID-19 activity and the outbreak declared on the hospital’s primary medical unit – Soldiers’ One – where four patients have tested positive for the virus. That unit currently remains closed to all visitors and new admissions.

For essential visitors to be deemed eligible, they must show proof of full vaccination, pre-register in advance, be approved by the patient, and follow all the necessary COVID-19 precautions such as being screened at the main entrance, wearing a hospital mask and Essential Visitor identification badge, maintaining physical distancing throughout their visit, and signing in and out of the hospital.

Outpatients are required to notify the hospital scheduling department if a support person is required as an essential visitor.

Full visitor restrictions remain in place for the Emergency Department and other outpatient care areas where visiting is at the discretion of the care team and in considering individual patient needs. Visiting restrictions are subject to change and will continue to be closely monitored in conjunction with provincial guidelines, community transmission and other considerations.

For more information about our revised Visiting Policy, click here.