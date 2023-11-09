OSMH Initiates First Step In Site Selection Process For New Hospital

The process to determine where to build a new hospital in Orillia is underway with a call to landowners to identify property meeting the necessary requirements. Today, Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) announced an Expression of Interest (EOI), inviting landowners with property aligned to the general criteria to respond.

“The first step of identifying a site for a potential new hospital is to identify any and all sites that may be available for consideration,” said Ligaya Byrch, OSMH Board Chair.

“Once we know what options are available to us, we will complete a detailed analysis against the requirements and established criteria defined in part by the community survey conducted in 2019”.

The EOI is a non-binding process and utilizes well-established screening criteria to develop a list of potential sites for consideration. Responses will be accepted up until December 20, 2023, at which point the hospital will analyze all options that have been brought forward to determine next steps.

In order for lands to be considered, the following general criteria must be met:

located within the City of Orillia boundary minimum size of 25 acres of usable shape, proportions and topography access to a major road and/or highway servicing (water, sewer, electrical, etc.) is available at, or near to, the lands

“Momentum and urgency to move the project forward continues to build as our community grows,” said Carmine Stumpo, OSMH President and CEO.

“Premier Doug Ford and the Minister of Health Sylvia Jones recently visited our hospital to announce a $25 million funding increase so we can continue to provide high-quality care to a growing number of patients. This funding will help support the rapid growth of our community and we will continue to work together on longer-term solutions.”

“From our perspective, the more options we have on the table, the better,” said Stumpo. “We want the process to be as inclusive as possible and we see this EOI as a critical first step.”

The hospital has outgrown its aged and undersized facility and a larger, modern hospital is urgently required to ensure the continued delivery of high-quality healthcare to the rapidly growing community.

Over the past 8 years, OSMH has been diligently working through the capital planning process, reaching critical milestones in 2018 with the approval of their Pre-Capital plan, and in 2019 with the submission of the Stage 1 Proposal.

More information about how landowners can respond to the EOI are available at www.osmh.on.ca/EOI or by contacting the hospital at info@osmh.on.ca.