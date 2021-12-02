Oro-Medonte Resident Scores $88,585 With Pools

Nicholas Stoikos of Oro Medonte got way into the game to win $88,585 with POOLS (Football Pools Card #37, List #1404).

Nicholas, 31, said he is a regular player who loves playing POOLS. “After watching the games, I checked online for the results – I was very happy!” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his win.

He plans to use his winnings to invest in his music and travel. “This feels amazing!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Wasaga Beach IDA on 45th Street in Wasaga Beach.