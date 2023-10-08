Orillia Silver Band In Concert At Gravenhurst Opera House, Sunday, Oct. 15

From The Muskoka Concert Association.
Be sure to get your tickets to hear The Orillia Silver Band in concert at The Gravenhurst Opera House, Sunday, October 15 at 2:00 pm. as part of the Muskoka Concert Association’s 2023 season. Please join us at 1:00 pm in Trillium Court for some light refreshments and some great conversation.
The band will be performing a special program as chosen by Music Director Neil Barlow. The selections will include from classical pieces to Lord of the Rings to a special tribute to the music of Gordon Lightfoot.
Tickets are $37 plus tax and fees and are available at Gravenhurst Opera House box office, www.gravenhurstoperahouse.com and by calling 705-687-5550. Order now by clicking www.gravenhurstoperahouse.com now. See you there.