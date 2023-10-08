Rain, Heavy At Times, Expected Through The Remainder Of The Weekend

Special weather statement continued for:

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,

Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County,

Current details:

Rain, heavy at times, is expected this morning through tonight.

Hazards:

Widespread rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm. Localized amounts in excess of 50 mm possible.

Timing:

This morning through tonight.

Discussion:

. Total Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected by early Monday morning. However, some areas that receive more persistent heavy rain may exceed 50 mm. The area is being monitored for potential rainfall warnings.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.