Orillia Resident Faces Multiple Drug Trafficking Charges

Members of the Orillia Detachments Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple drug trafficking related charges in an early morning search warrant execution.

On October 4, 2023, Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with assistance from Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (MCSCU), Orillia Major Crime Unit and Orillia Court Services arrested one individual after executing an early morning search warrant.

The individual was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with multiple drug trafficking charges after a quantity of drugs, Drug paraphernalia and Canadian currency were seized from the home on Barrie Road in Orillia.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

· 18 grams Cocaine

· Prescription Medication

· $600 Canadian currency

· Digital scales and packaging

· Cellular device

Thomas Cleaveley, 67 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000

· Possession of property obtained by crime – under $5,000

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on November 14, 2023, to answer to the charges.