Gravenhurst Resident Charged With Drug Trafficking

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged two females after a warrant was executed in the Town of New Tecumseth.

Officers entered into an investigation in September 2023 in relation to multiple thefts of tires from a local tire shop.

On October 5th, 2023 a search warrant was executed at a home in the Town of Alliston, the items below were seized by officers:

– 50 Grams of Cocaine

– $1,000 worth of Stolen Tires

The following people were arrested and charged:

Krystal Carleton, 34 years old, of New Tecumseth with:

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – Under $5,000.

Erin Krawetz, 41 years old, of Gravenhurst with:

– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

The accused parties are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford on November 16th 2023.