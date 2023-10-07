Gravenhurst Resident Charged With Drug Trafficking

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged two females after a warrant was executed in the Town of New Tecumseth.
Officers entered into an investigation in September 2023 in relation to multiple thefts of tires from a local tire shop.
On October 5th, 2023 a search warrant was executed at a home in the Town of Alliston, the items below were seized by officers:
– 50 Grams of Cocaine
– $1,000 worth of Stolen Tires
The following people were arrested and charged:
Krystal Carleton, 34 years old, of New Tecumseth with:
– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – Under $5,000.
Erin Krawetz, 41 years old, of Gravenhurst with:
– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
The accused parties are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford on November 16th 2023.
