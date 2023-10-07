Long Term Fraud Investigation Leads To Arrest And Charges By Orillia OPP

Back on May 1st 2023 the Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) entered into a fraud investigation involving the redirection of Canadian currency between person and a local business.

The investigation was then turned over to the OPP Central Fraud Unit.

The investigation revealed that the suspect had allegedly, by use of email deception, redirected money transfers to an account claiming to be that of the local business. The transfers in question did not reach the local business but instead to an account belonging to the suspect. It is alleged that a total of $41,370.43 in Canadian currency was fraudulently obtained by the suspect.

As a result of the investigation, the OPP Central Fraud Unit made an arrest on September 28, 2023.

Dorcas Oloruntola, 20 years of age, of Chatham was charged with:

· Fraud over $5000.

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on October 31, 2023, to answer to the charges.