Orillia Resident Charged With Impaired Driving In Seguin Township

On February 14, 2022 at 7:20 a.m., the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver on Rankin Lake Road in Seguin Township.

Officers located a vehicle off the roadway and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed.

The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Nathan MacKay, 51 years-of-age of Orillia, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus),

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on March 31, 2022.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the eighth driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2022.