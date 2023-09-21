Orillia Recognizes National Day For Truth And Reconciliation As Statutory Holiday

The City of Orillia will recognize Sept. 30 as a statutory holiday to observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

“It is important for us to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation both as a municipal government and as a community,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “On September 30, Council, staff and the community are encouraged to wear orange and participate in community events to reflect and to honour the survivors, their families, and their communities as we strive to bring awareness to the legacy of residential schools in Canada.”

The decision to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday was made by Orillia Council at its meeting on Aug. 14, 2023. Should Sept. 30 fall on a Saturday, the City will observe the statutory holiday on the Friday prior. Should Sept. 30 fall on a Sunday, the statutory holiday will be observed the Monday after.

In observance of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the following City facilities will be closed and services will not be available on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023:

Orillia City Centre (50 Andrew St. S.). Please note while municipal services will not be available, Agilec and the County of Simcoe Ontario Works Department, located at 50 Andrew St. S., will be operating with regular business hours. Wastewater Treatment Centre (40 Kitchener St.) Waste Diversion Site (100 Kitchener St.) Municipal Operations Centre (20 James St. W.) Water Filtration Plant (200 Bay St.) Orillia Recreation Centre (255 West St. S.) Brian Orser Arena (433 Gill St.) Rotary Place (100 University Ave.) Barnfield Point Recreation Centre (500 Atherley Rd.). Please note Bayside Restaurant will be operating with regular business hours.

Orillia Transit will operate as regularly scheduled. Due to the timeframe to implement the new statutory holiday, curbside recycling and green bin/yard waste collection will continue as scheduled for Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

The Orillia Farmers’ Market will operate as regularly scheduled on Sept. 30, 2023; however, the Orillia Opera House (20 Mississaga St. W.) and Leacock Museum (50 Museum Dr.) will be closed.

Flags will be lowered to half-mast beginning Sept. 29, 2023, and will remain lowered throughout the weekend to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The City of Orillia will also illuminate the Orillia Waterfront Centre building orange.

Proclaimed in 2021 by the Government of Canada, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation recognizes those directly and indirectly impacted by the residential school system, including the children who never returned home, survivors, their families, and their communities, and coincides with Orange Shirt Day. It is meant as a time of reflection on the tragic and ongoing legacy of the residential school system and how we all can support the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 calls to action. For more information on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and the Commission’s 94 calls to action, visit the Government of Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation webpage.