Orillia OPP Report Three Impaired Drivers

The Orillia OPP arrested and charged three drivers with impaired operation related charges in less then 24 hours.

On January 15, 2023, just after 2 a.m., officers from Orillia OPP responded to a call for a vehicle that had collided with a guardrail on Highway 11 N in Oro-Medonte Township. When officers arrived, the driver was showing signs of alcohol consumption.

As a result, Dalton Bouchard, 26-year-old, from the City of Orillia has been charged with:

Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired-alcohol

On January 15, 2023, just before 4 p.m.., Orillia OPP officers received a report of a vehicle all over the road in Oro-Medonte Township. When officers arrived, a civilian on scene had taken the keys from the driver of the vehicle. The driver was showing signs of alcohol consumption.

As a result, Iryna oOmanovska, 60-year-old, from Oro-Medonte Township has been charged with:

Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired-alcohol

On January 15, 2023, just before 8 p.m., Orillia OPP officers received a report of a single motor vehicle collision on County Road 169 in Ramara Township. Officers arrived on scene and located the involved vehicle well into the ditch. Officers spoke with the driver who was displaying signs of alcohol consumption.

As a result, David Young, 56-year-old, from the City of Orillia has been charged with:

Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired-alcohol

All accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in February 2023. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for a period of 7 days.