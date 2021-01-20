Orillia OPP Officer Charged With Assault

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Joseph Martino, has reasonable grounds to believe an OPP officer committed a criminal offence in relation to an interaction with a 43-year-old woman in September of 2019. As a result, Director Martino has caused a charge to be laid against the officer. The matter was brought to the attention of the SIU by a civilian on April 15, 2020.

The SIU investigation determined that at 1:15 a.m. on September 7, 2019, OPP officers arrested a woman outside the Studabakers Beachside in Orillia and transported her to the Orillia OPP detachment. While in a cell, the woman became involved in an interaction with a police officer. She was taken to hospital for treatment. Two days later, the woman returned to hospital and was diagnosed with a serious injury.

As a result of the SIU investigation, OPP Constable Bailey Nicholls has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

The officer is required to appear in court on February 9, 2021.